Bhamusi denies dressing room tension claims

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United co-captain Phineas Bhamusi has rubbished reports of a divided dressing room in the wake of the team’s shock defeat to lowly Tenax in Mutare on Sunday.

The Harare giants were beaten 2-1 by the newly-promoted outfit after having raced into the lead on 10 minutes courtesy of leading goalscorer William Manondo.

The lead, however, proved temporary as Joel Munsaka levelled matters four minutes after the break, rifling home a rebound.

The home team then sealed the contest after Takunda Mapara pounced on a loose ball and sped towards the goal before neatly placing it in the bottom corner.

It was an embarrassing defeat for the Green Machine, considering their standing in domestic football.

More importantly, the defeat came just a few weeks after their visit to Mutare ended in a nightmarish afternoon following a 6-2 annihilation by Manica Diamonds.

While the defeat to Manica is understandable considering their experience in the elite league and the consistency they have shown, which has thrust them among the contenders for the championship, the defeat to Tenax reportedly left the changing room

divided.

But Bhamusi, one of the longest serving members of the squad, dismissed the reports of tension in the dressing room, insisting they lost as a team and have remained united.

He said if anything, the defeat had given them strength going forward.

“I think the alleged reports of division in the team are unfounded and unfortunate. We performed badly as a team and lost as a team. We accepted the defeat as a team and have remained united,” he said.

“We all knew it was going to be a difficult game and we gave it our best, but I think it was never meant to be our day. We have taken lessons from the defeat and are focusing on our upcoming game hoping to get a positive result.”

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe though appeared to blame his defence for the lacklustre show in his post-match interview.

“It’s a bad result. We really did not expect to lose this one, especially after the fine run we had. It actually takes the gloss away from the good performance and results we have been getting,” he said.

“I think we lost it in defence. They lost concentration and made unnecessary mistakes in crucial moments of the encounter. The defence really let us down. I just hope we will be able to make amends going forward and make sure we get back to our feet.”

Despite the defeat, the Harare football giants are placed seventh on the log with 14 points, nine behind leaders Chicken Inn after 10 rounds of matches.