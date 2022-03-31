BCC engages 2 companies to offer vacuum tanker services

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has contracted two companies — Nestanet (Pvt) Limited and Salt-Away (Pvt) Limited — to offer vacuum tanker services in various parts of the city.

This was revealed by town clerk Christopher Dube in a notice to residents on Tuesday.

Vacuum tanker services involve large-scale liquid and sludge cleaning through the use of vacuum trucks known as vacuum tankers, which are also commonly known as sewer and septic system maintenance trucks. These can be used in industrial or municipal settings to suction water and debris left during hydro-excavation or drilling.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that we are offering Vacuum Tanker Services in partnership with Nestanet (Pvt) Ltd and Salt-Away Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd for septic tanks,” Dube said.

“The operations are regularised by the Environmental Management Act, Statutory Instrument 6 of 2007 for effluent and solid waste disposal and the City of Bulawayo Water and Sewage By-laws of 1980 on disposal of trade waste and feacal matter. The contractors have been awarded annual operating permits by council and their areas of operation are demarcated.”

Dube said Nestanet would cover Richmond, Richmond South, Upper Glenville, Glenville, Windsor Park, Trenance, North Trenance, The Jungle, Breedon Everard, Umguza Estate, Killalo, North Lynne, Lobenvale, Queensdale, Fagodola, Kingsdale, Northgate, Newmansford, Waterlea, Jacaranda, Northlea, Woodville, Montgomery, Woodville Park, Killarney, Glencoe and Marklands.

Salt-Away Enterprises would cover areas such as West Somerton, Newton West, Newton, Bellevue, Eloana Park, Matsheumhlophe, Ntaba Moyo, Southadale, Douglasdale, Riverside South, Riverside North, Lakeside, Willsgrove, Manningdale, Lochview and Sunnighill.

“Residents are advised that these are the only licensed operators’ within the City of Bulawayo. Those in need of the services are to visit tower block to make bookings.” The development comes at a time when residents are concerned over the escalating sewer bursts and failure by the local authority to collect waste and repair the burst pipes in various parts of the city.

Last week, Makokoba residents said raw sewage was flowing into their homes, adding that it had been happening for months with the council failing to address the problem.

Folllow Silas on Twitter @silasnkala