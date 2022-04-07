Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup draw serves up mouth-watering ties

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

NORTHERN Region Soccer League leaders Golden Eagles will face Ngezi Platinum Under-19 in the first quarterfinal match of Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup next Saturday as attention shifts to the lucrative knockout competition.

The draw for the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup which was held in Harare yesterday will also see Simba Bhora clash against Chegutu Pirates in a potentially explosive encounter.

Second placed Herentals Under-20 FC will take on Black Mambas FC while Commando Bullets will face off against Trojan Stars.

The tournament’ quarterfinals are scheduled to kick off weekend of April 17 and 18 and will be immediately followed by the semi-finals which are set to be played this month.

The Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup final is set to be played as the last match of the season when the Northern Region Soccer League race ends.

Zifa Northern Region chairperson Martin Kweza paid tribute to Axis Solutions Africa for their support for the league at a time for the domestic game.

“We are excited about the relationship we enjoy with Axis Solutions Africa. Today’s draw has once again cemented these relations and confirmed Axis Solutions Africa as a dependable, reliable and committed partner, driven by a strong passion for development of our local football. Regardless of the current challenged bedevilling the soccer fraternity at national level, Axis Solutions Africa have stood by us; fulfilled their promise and have not flinched in their quest to see our football grow into a formidable league,” Kweza said.

Axis Solutions Africa chief executive officer Brian Mukudzavhu emphasised his company’s commitment towards uplifting the standards of local football.

“Today’s event is a giant leap towards the consummation of the sponsorship package which was agreed in October 2021 between the Zifa Northern Region Soccer League and us as Axis Solutions Africa. The draw reaffirms our resolve and commitment to not only the current sponsorship but the success of our football as well,” he said.

Pan African ICT company Axis Solutions Africa unveiled a US$ 20 000 sponsorship package for the Axis Super 8 Cup in October last year.

In addition to bankrolling the cup competition Axis Solutions also promised to pour more funds into grassroots football.

Their sponsorship package includes incentives for players with the player of the tournament, the Golden Boot winner, the Golden Glove winner and the Coach of Tournament set to get US$400.

During the competition there will also be prize money for the man of the match award. In addition to sponsoring the Super 8 Cup, Axis Solutions will also provide technology assistance to the league.