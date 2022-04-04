Another Makhadzi, Jah Prayzah collabo on the horizon

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has once again caught the attention of South African songbird Makhadzi, who is seeking another collaboration with the Uzumba-bred singer.

In a post on her official Facebook page after her performance at the inaugural JamAfro Festival at the weekend, Makhadzi said she was ready for another studio joint effort with Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe.

Makhadzi, real name Ndivhunzannyi Ralivhona, announced her plans for another collaboration with the Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker on her Facebook page.

“I owe you a song and I am in Zimbabwe what do you think,” she said.

The two once collaborated on a track called Makokovha off Makhadzi’s Muya Wanga album released in 2020.

In response, Jah Prayzah said Makhadzi’s call was irresistible.

“You know I believe in your vibe always. Let’s create more magic. Studio has been cleared for you today (yesterday),” he said.

Jah Prayzah’s flexibility has enabled him to work with a number of artistes across genres both locally and internationally as he continues to grow his brand.

Regionally, Jah Prayzah has worked with many celebrated artistes, among them Nigerian stars Davido on track My Lilly, and Yemi Alade on Nziyo Yerudo, Mafikizolo on Sendekera, Diamond Platnumz on Watora Mari as well top Jamaican singer Jah Cure on the song Angelo.

Although Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch camp could not be reached for comment, by the time of going to print, social media users had, however, expressed excitement over the proposed collaboration.