All set for NAAZ junior championships

BY RICHARD ZIMUNYA

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) president Tendai Tagara says he is impressed with the preparations for the National junior Championships to be hosted at the National Sport Stadium at the weekend.

The annual tournament is sponsored by Baldwin Holdings.

The championship will be used to select athletes that will represent the country at the upcoming World Junior Championships and Youth Olympics.

The Under-20 age group competition will see athletes competing in different categories like sprint, long jump, high jump, triple jump among other disciplines.

“Everything is now in place and we are happy a number of juniors have registered to participate, which is a good thing,” Tagara said.

The championship is expected to attract a big number of participants than in previous years since this edition is being held during school holidays.

All the country’s 10 provinces are set to be represented.

“This is a qualifying event, we are happy we are on school holiday so we are expecting to have a big number of participants that will also allow us to pick the best of the talent that this country can offer. We have managed to attract athletes from all the country’s 10 provinces through our provincial administrators. We are urging all juniors out there who haven’t yet register to do so because this is their opportunity to be selected for the national team,” Tagara said.