All for set AutoWorld Isuzu Victoria Falls Enduro

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

All is set for the staging of the 10th edition of the off-road motorcycle the Victoria Falls Enduro which will take place in resort town this weekend.

Auto World through their Isuzu brand are their title sponsors of the event for the second year running.

Established 10 years ago by the Zambezi Off-road Club, the Victoria Falls Enduro is an annual fundraiser for conservation efforts around the resort town.

This year’s event will run from April 29 – 30.

Four riders who have participated at the icon Dakar Rally namely Graeme Sharp from Zimbabwe, Ross Branch and James Alexander from Botswana while Zambian David Reeve is the latest entry to the event.

“Having these well known Dakar Riders at our event certainly lifts the profile of the Event. When world class riders attend an event, it encourages other high level competitors to participate,” chairman of the Zambezi Off Road Club Ian Gloss told Newsday Sport.

“Victoria Falls is extremely well positioned to grow this event in the coming years, we have great riding and the infrastructure to handle large Events,” Gloss added.

At least 100 riders from the SADC region are expected to grace the event.

Gloss spoke about the inspiration behind the event and the impact it has had in the last 10 years.