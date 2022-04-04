Abafana bakaMzilikazi ventures into African disco

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean Maskandi music outfit, Abafana bakaMzilikazi has released an African disco splash track titled Born Again.

Group founder and lead singer Keith “Doit” Nkomo told NewsDay Life & Style, that the song Born Again preaches the word of God.

“The song talks about God when Nicodemus was asking about how he could be born again. We are set to release the CD Abafana bakaMzilikazi by August and the music will be available on online platforms such as YouTube, iTunes and Facebook,” he said.

“This year we have released two songs that encourage people to trust in him as life has challenges and hardships. The other one features Debbie Swanepoel from Bloemfontein, here in South Africa.”

Doit said their music has been well received by fans and radio stations.

Abafana bakaMzilikazi have seven albums under its sleeves.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe