‘$338 million for Bulawayo roads not enough’

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

BULAWAYO councillors are concerned that the $338 million government allocation for road rehabilitation in the city was not enough.

The councillors say Bulawayo roads have become deplorable and require US$700 million for rehabilitation.

Future Water Supplies Committee chairperson Sikhulekile Moyo (ward 16 councillor), said: “Council needs appropriately US$700 million to ensure its road network is in good condition.

The city was allocated only $338 million for roads rehabilitation.”

Town clerk Christopher Dube said the allocated $338 million will be used for periodic and routine road maintenance.

“The ERRP2 allocation for the city of Bulawayo for the year 2022 is $338 232 414. The city of Bulawayo intends to use 70% of the allocation on periodic maintenance that is reconstruction, overlays and reseals, and the remaining 30% on routine maintenance (that is, pothole patching, crack sealing and slurry sealing),” Dube said in the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) project status update.

“A total of $442 million has been budgeted for under the national devolution fund disbursement for road works.”

Dube said the city will rehabilitate critical roads with the Ministry of Transport.

The roads include Ndaba Road, Catherine Berry Drive, Nkulumane Drive, Glenville Drive, Lobengula Street, Renkini Road, Chinamano Road, Netherby, Woodville Road and Cowdry Park Hlalani Kuhle Road.

He added that the objective was to improve connectivity in the city, reduce transport costs by minimising vehicle maintenance costs, reduce traffic congestion and delays, reduce community severance and address road safety concerns.