3 Air Force paratroopers injured during drills

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

TWO Air Force of Zimbabwe paratroopers were last week injured during drills to prepare for Independence Day celebrations.

A third paratrooper was also got injured while displaying his skills during the Independence Day celebrations held on Monday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the celebrations, held for the first time in Bulawayo since the country’s independence from Britain in 1980.

Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said everyone at the Independence celebrations witnessed the accident.

“If you were there at the independence celebrations, it means you saw what happened. There is nothing for me to add. It was an accident that everybody saw. You can check with the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) as these are their soldiers,” he said.

AFZ spokesperson Squadron Leader Donovan Muroyiwa said the injured soldier had recovered.

“The injured soldier is now well,” Muroyiwa said, but expressed ignorance on the condition of the other two soldiers who were injured during preparatory drills.