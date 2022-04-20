20 months for reckless, unlicensed driver

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A 22-YEAR-OLD Harare man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for hitting a traffic police officer with his vehicle.

Munyaradzi Manyemba was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of not having a driver’s licence when he appeared before magistrate Denis Mangosi on Friday.

Six months of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The court was told that on April 9, 2022 at around 1pm, Manyemba was driving a Toyota Wish vehicle along Kirkman Road and came across a roadblock manned by James Chitadza.

Chitadza was in the company of other traffic officers and members of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration.

The State said Manyemba started driving in a zig-zag manner after he was flagged down to stop. He then drove straight towards Chitadza and knocked him down with his vehicle.

The police officer sustained injuries and was admitted to Warren Park Suburban Hospital for treatment.

Manyemba fled from the scene, but other motorists gave chase, resulting in his arrest.

Takudzwa Jambawo prosecuted.