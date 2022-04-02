2 Zimbos jailed 50 years for robberies in SA

BY REX MPHISA

TWO Zimbabweans have been jailed for a total of 50 years for a series of armed robberies in Limpopo province, South Africa.

Thabang Moyo (26) and Steven Matamba (29) were tried separately by the Giyane Regional Court for crimes committed around the Makhado area between 2015 and 2019.

Makhado is about 100km south of Beitbridge in the neighbouring country.

According to reports, the duo was linked to a series of armed robberies committed in the neighbouring country since 2014.

In one incident, Matamba on December 8, 2018 robbed a 65-year-old woman of her handbag containing an undisclosed amount of money after breaking into the victim’s house.

“Moyo was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for business robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition without the option of a fine, while Matamba was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for his cases of house robbery and burglary,” Limpopo province police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.