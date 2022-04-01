1 dies, 22 injured as Inter Africa bus overturns

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

ONE person died and 22 others were injured when an Inter-Africa bus overturned at Karina in Norton yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bus was on its way to Harare from Murombedzi when it overturned along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, killing one person on the spot.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that one person died and 22 others were injured this morning (yesterday) at the 39km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road (near Karina garage Norton) when an Inter Africa bus which had 58 passengers overturned,” Nyathi said.

He told NewsDay that preliminary investigations indicated that the bus overturned as the driver tried to avoid bumping into a Honda Fit car which encroached onto his lane.