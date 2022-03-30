Wynn targets another Africa Triathlon Cup medal

BY PAUL VUTETE

Last year’s bronze medallist Greer Wynn will be out for another podium finish at this year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup elite women’s race set for Nyanga’s Troutbeck Resort on April 2.

The 46-year-old is part of the cast of elite athletes which includes internationals who will participate at the 15th edition of the country’s annual flagship triathlon event.

“My preparations are going very well. I have done what I can to be ready for the race. I am just going out there to do my best. The competition is stiff but it’s all about being your best and doing your best,” the veteran athlete said.

While she is reaching the twilight of her lengthy career, Wynn said younger competitors could only underrate her at their own peril.

“I am going to race ladies half my age but that does not deter me. My passion and drive for racing push me to do better. It’s all in the mind and if you have trained properly you can produce good results,” Wynn said.

Wynn will face stiff competition from previous champion and last year gold medallist Hannah Newman of South Africa having already confirmed her participation this year while Ivana Kuriackova from Slovakia is the highest ranked athlete in the class.

This year the class comprises seven athletes from six different countries namely as Germany, Japan, Slovakia, Mauritius, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean believes her more than two decades experience of competing in triathlon and cycling will once again come in handy.

“I have a huge amount of experience in both triathlon and road cycling and this racing season has also brought about new insights for me on how and what to do on race day. Experience counts a lot and I am sure I will do well in this race. I am proud and honoured to be representing my country and that is all that matters. It is a privilege,” she said.