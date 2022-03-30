WhaWha bank on new signing Brown

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WhaWha gaffer Luke Petros believes they might have found a new Messiah in Legends Academy product Calum English Brown, to replace Edmore Muzanenhamo, who recently relocated to the United Kingdom.

Brown was a shining beacon for the prison wardens on his debut on Sunday albeit in a losing cause at the hands of army side Cranborne Bullets.

In that match, Brown was chief architect for their first goal which was scored by Jayden Barake before he gave Cranborne Bullets their equaliser when he deflected a cross into his own nets.

Nevertheless, what has impressed Petros is the 21-year-old’s trickery and creativity in the midfield, something that the team has missed since the start of the season, with his son Takudzwa Jukulile burdened with the creative role.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward thinks the pair of Brown and Jukulile will form a formidable combination that could spur his team out of the relegation zone even before the mid-season break.

“He still needs to settle and we are also thinking that we need to play to his strengths and maximise on what he can do for us,” Petros said.

“Personally, I think he can drive us with his technical brilliance and creativity. He is a good product who can help us rise once he settles well with the team.

“We no longer have Edmore Muzanenhamo, he moved to the United Kingdom with his family, we couldn’t stop him but we must admit that it hasn’t been easy, we have been struggling to plug the void he left.”

WhaWha returned to the bottom of the log standings following their 3-2 defeat at home to Cranborne Bullets.