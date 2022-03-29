We want to be a difficult team to beat: Antipas

BY COURAGE NYAYA

Chicken Inn coach Joel Antipas said he was building a team that would be difficult to play against, with their 2-0 win over title rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Saturday, stretching their unbeaten run to seven games.

A first-half brace by Brett Amidu against the 10-man hosts who had midfielder McDonald Makuwe sent off in the first stanza, secured the GameCocks’ the three points, which was Chicken Inn’s first victory at Baobab Stadium.

The result saw Antipas’ men retaining pole position of the Premier Soccer League log standings after nine rounds of matches.

They have 22 points, three ahead of Dynamos and Triangle while Manica Diamonds are not far off as they have 18 points and sit on fourth position.

Antipas is happy with the way his team has perfomed so far, but with title rivals breathing down their necks, there is no room for complacency.

“There is no room for complacency,” said the man who guided the team to their only league championship title in 2016.

“We are working on being consistent. We want to be a team that will be difficult to beat,” he added.

Nine rounds of matches have been completed and the former Warriors coach believes that there will be twist and turns in the season,

“It’s a long way to go in the season. So for us we will enjoy the fun in the sun while we are at the top. We will plot game by game.”

He said there were no injury worries in his camp ahead of their next fixture, at home to Manica Diamonds.

However, Nelson Ketala is suspended for the match after accumulating three yellow cards.

Since their defeat by reigning champions FC Platinum on matchday two, Chicken Inn have gone on an unbeaten run, winning six and drawing once.

Premier League matchday 10 fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Yadah v Herentals (Baobab, 1pm), FC Platinum v Whawha (Mandava), Cranborne Bullets v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), Tenax v Caps United (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)