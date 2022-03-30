Vet Dept orders incineration of ‘uncleared’ cattle

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

MATABELELAND South veterinary field services director Jairus Machakwa has ordered the incineration of six cattle that were moved from Figtree to Gwanda without a clearance permit. The move is part of measures to contain the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

Figtree is classified as a foot-and-mouth red zone.

“Information at my disposal indicates that on March 13, Thabani Mafu moved six head of cattle from Mncwazini Farm, Figtree to Mahole dip tank in Gwanda. The cattle had no veterinary movement permit,” Machakwa said.

“By so doing, Mafu contravened the provisions of Animal Health Movement of Cattle and Pigs Regulations (1984). Now, therefore, under, and by virtue of powers vested in the director of Veterinary Services by section 7, subsection (3), paragraph (a) of Animal Health Act (Chapter 19:01) as read with section 7, subsection (2) paragraphs (a), (b) of the said Act, the director orders the destruction of the six cattle and safe disposal of the carcasses.”

Machakwa said police would be invited to witness the process.