Vet Dept orders incineration of ‘uncleared’ cattle

By
Newsday
-
0
1
However, livestock-inspired wealth creation and distribution pathways should be monitored in such a way that a heifer can be tracked from its original home, to the new owner, its off springs, how some of its off springs go on to be used as payment for bride price and how many calves are produced along the way as well as many other factors

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO
MATABELELAND South veterinary field services director Jairus Machakwa has ordered the incineration of six cattle that were moved from Figtree to Gwanda without a clearance permit. The move is part of measures to contain the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

Figtree is classified as a foot-and-mouth red zone.

“Information at my disposal indicates that on March 13, Thabani Mafu moved six head of cattle from Mncwazini Farm, Figtree to Mahole dip tank in Gwanda. The cattle had no veterinary movement permit,” Machakwa said.

“By so doing, Mafu contravened the provisions of Animal Health Movement of Cattle and Pigs Regulations (1984). Now, therefore, under, and by virtue of powers vested in the director of Veterinary Services by section 7, subsection (3), paragraph (a) of Animal Health Act (Chapter 19:01) as read with section 7, subsection (2) paragraphs (a), (b) of the said Act, the director orders the destruction of the six cattle and safe disposal of the carcasses.”

Machakwa said police would be invited to witness the process.

  • Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here