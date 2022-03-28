UBH records no COVID-19 admissions

BY PATARICIA SIBANDA

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), which was designated as one of the COVID-19 centres in the province, has revealed that currently the unit has no admitted patients.

UBH acting chief executive Narcisious Dzvanga yesterday told Southern Eye that the absence of COVID-19 patients at the hospital was an indication of a reduction in infections in the city.

“There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital where everything is running smoothly at the moment. The ward is empty and we haven’t received any cases of late,” Dzvanga said.

Early this year, several health workers at UBH and Ingutsheni Mental Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The then acting chief executive officer Harrison Rambanapasi said 99 COVID-19 cases were recorded at the institution. He said as of December, most of the infected health workers had recovered.

Meanwhile, Ingutsheni Hospital chief executive Nemache Mawere said all health workers, who contracted the virus at the mental health institution, had fully recovered.

In an unrelated matter, Bulawayo hospitals are said to have been hit by a severe shortage of diabetes medication.