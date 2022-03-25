Top prosecutor faces more graft charges

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HIGH Court principal prosecutor Henry Muringani now faces six counts of criminal abuse of office after he was slapped with four more counts yesterday.

Muringani (40) was remanded to March 29 for bail application when he appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Allegations are that Muringani prepared four bail applications for inmates at Chikuruti Maximum Security Prison on armed robbery charges after altering the charge sheet.

Vincent Kondo, Bill Tirihama, Edwin Muchagwa and Propser Chidaushe had been denied bail on armed robbery charges and advised to apply at the High Court.

It is alleged the suspects gathered that Muringani was assisting inmates get bail. They contacted him through their relatives.

Muringani also personally approached relatives of other incarcerated inmates to facilitate their release.

It is alleged he was paid US$1 000 by Kondo and US$500 each by Tirihama, Muchagwa and Chidaushe.

Muringani then falsified their charge sheets to allow the quartet to appear before the High Court as self-actors on March 1.

However, their luck ran out after investigations established that their charges were falsified.

