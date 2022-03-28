Property worth $120m goes up in flames

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

Property worth $120 million was destroyed on Sunday when a house in Luveve 5 in Bulawayo caught fire.

Council’s acting chief fire officer Lynos Phiri confirmed the incident yesterday, adding that the fire had been left unattended.

“A seven-roomed residential house built of bricks under concrete tiles was burnt down due to the ambers from the cooking fire that was left unattended,” Phiri said.

“The fire had spread to the whole house. Owners had tried to remove some of the property from the house and placed it outside the yard. The fire appeared to have been burning for a long time at the time of fire brigade arrival.

“The owners and the neighbours were trying to put out the fire with buckets of water and a garden hose when the fire brigade arrived,” he said, adding that no injury or death was recorded.