Nigeria fans riot after Ghana tie

Ugly scenes broke out following Nigeria’s elimination from 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification at the hands of Ghana as fans invaded the pitch and destroyed stadium property.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their 1-1 draw with the Black Stars on home soil on Tuesday night ensured that Ghana advanced due to the away goals rule, with the first leg having finished in a 0-0 stalemate.

That result ensured that Augustine Eguavoen’s men failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2006.

This seemingly angered the home supporters, who stormed the pitch after the final whistle and vandalised property at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, with dugouts and goalposts reportedly being destroyed in the chaos that ensued.

In a video posted on Twitter, fans could also be seen throwing objects at Ghanaian players and staff who had initially been celebrating their qualification for the global showpiece but then ran down the tunnel to take cover.

It is also understood that when police arrived on the scene, they began beating the rioters with batons and eventually used tear gas to disperse the angry supporters, per Sports Illustrated.