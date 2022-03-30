Mutare man nabbed for smuggling

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO.

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 40-year-old Mutare man on charges of smuggling goods into the country.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of James Chiora of Netview Park, Mutare, for smuggling.

“Circumstances are that on March 26, police from our Bulawayo Central intercepted an unregistered vehicle at Victoria Falls road garage at 6pm and it was discovered that Chiora’s declaration was suspicious,” Ncube said.

“The vehicle was impounded and taken to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) where it was discovered that the driver was carrying four television sets which were not declared, 53 bicycles against declaration of 20 and more than 17 laptops which were not declared.”

Ncube said Chiora produced fake declaration documents resulting in his arrest.

“The police urges members of the public and motorists to always use registered vehicles and declare their goods upon reaching the border posts to avoid inconveniences,” Ncube said.