Lock brothers celebrate success in Colombia

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Top Zimbabwean tennis players Benjamin Lock and his brother Courtney are on cloud nine following a successful week which saw them lift their first doubles title as a pair in two years, while the former also scooped the singles title at the M25 Medellin 2022 Tennis Tournament in Medellín, Colombia, last weekend.

The Lock brothers combined to win the doubles competition in the US$25 000 tourney, beating Australian Akira Santillan and New Zealander Rubin Statham 4-6, 6-4, (10-6) in a fiercely contested final which could have gone either way on Saturday.

A day later, the older of the two brothers Benjamin completed a remarkable week in the South American nation after beating American Olive Crawford 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) in the men’s singles final played on the clay courts at the Club El Rodeo de Medellín.

Benjamin took to Instagram to share his delight.

“We did it! Singles and Doubles title in Medellin with my brother Courtney Lock. This week goes out to my family, friends and team who support and believe in me every day. Special thanks to @garci.23 and @adintennisacademy for all the work we have put in to get this result. Courtney Lock and Laura Pigossi (his Brazilian girlfriend) you guys are my rock and it’s the best feeling to share this victory with you,” he took to social media to celebrate the big week.”

It was an emotional win for the Lock brothers, who last won a tournament together two years ago in Mozambique, before Courtney Lock was side-lined for almost a year after undergoing a double hip surgery back in 2020.

Courtney also celebrated the success on his social media handles.

“It’s been one hell of a journey to get back into the winners circle, so this one means a lot. Thank you to BSi Steel Pvt Ltd for their constant support and belief in us. Benjamin Lock you’re a warrior, winning singles and doubles this week,” he said.

For Benjamin, it was his eighth professional title in singles on the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour, as well as the first since 2019 when he took the M15 Johannesburg, in South Africa.

The doubles win will also go a long way in erasing the memories of their recent disappointing Davis Cup tie at home against El Salvador, which Zimbabwe lost 3-1 to be relegated to the Davis Cup World Group III.