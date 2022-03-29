Kamambo pushes for Fifa congress, applies for removal of bail conditions

By Kevin Mapasure

Suspended Zifa board members led by Felton Kamambo have approached the prosecutor general seeking removal of certain bail conditions so that they can be allowed to travel to Doha for the 72nd Fifa Congress where they hope to save Zimbabwe from a full fledged ban by the world governing body.

Zimbabwe was suspended by Fifa over third party interference following the suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) over a number of allegations.

The ban on Zifa will be ratified at the Fifa Congress and Kamambo and and his team have approached the acting prosecutor general, Nelson Mutsonziwa through a letter authored by their legal representatives dated March 25.

One of the bail conditions binding Kamambo, Philemon Macahana and Stanley Chapeta is that the trio are prohibited from communicating with Fifa.

The three are accused of illegally acting on behalf of Zifa while on suspension and they were given bail on February 14.

“Our clients assert that the SRC has engaged in a lawfare designed to annihilate the Felton Kamambo led Zifa executive committee through illegal suspension,” read the letter in part.

“Our clients are of the firm view that their dispute with SRC should not affect football and the nation at large.”

“This impasse will lead to a full fledged ban which will adversely affect Zimbabwe’s local and international players. Surely such a ban would be unwarranted – apparently it is against the interests of Zimbabwean football and same should not be condoned. The accused persons are more than ready to engage with the state and all relevant stakeholders for purposes of resolving the issues bedevilling football in time for the Fifa Congress which is slated for the 28th to the 31st of March in Doha.”

“In the interest of saving our football from total collapse and a possible permanent ban which potentially stands to be heavier and more punitive than the current one, the accused persons are prepared to engage Fifa, together with any other concerned government stakeholders in a bid to resolve this impasse amicably and effectively.”

The prosecutor general’s office is yet to responded and the Exco members’ legal representatives said that they will make an application to have their passports released today.

They surrendered their passports as one of the bail conditions.