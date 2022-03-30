JLL produces track on Koffee’s ‘Gifted’

JAMAICA-BORN producer JLL has gained production credits on Run Away, a song featured on reggae sensation Koffee’s just-released debut album, Gifted.

Run Away, a rhythmic dancehall track, was recorded in Jamaica in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The vibe that runs through this song — escaping to paradise, running away — is probably as if we were away at writing camp. We sat by the seaside, literally. I was thinking, ‘What if we could just get on a boat, go out into the ocean and just live there with everything we need?’” the singer explained exclusively to Apple Music about her writing inspiration behind the track.

This first-time collaboration between JLL and Koffee perfectly encapsulates the versatility of and balance between both the next-generation producer and the beloved reggae revival artiste.

The dynamic JLL, who has had a bumper year with beats behind such tracks as Govana’s Likkle Bit a Govana’s Likkle Bit, described the Run Away project as a “fulfilling, smooth experience” and emphasised the significance of working alongside a gifted artiste such as Koffee.

“She has a very unique method and approach to songwriting; she really sits with herself and writes the song on her own. She comes ready to give it her all and I respect her ability to get in the zone to get it right,” he praised.

The Grammy-nominated producer is no stranger to collaborating with music’s finest. Last year, JLL’s work was sampled for Champagne Poetry, the first track on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album, an accomplishment that had his name being echoed on music scenes across the globe. He has also worked with a plethora of emerging and established acts, including the likes of

“Koffee and her distinguished accomplishments represent hope for a generation of youth who may want to do something different and are unsure whether they would be accepted by the wider music industry,” JLL explained.

“She takes what she does seriously and has set a high standard for herself. She definitely encourages others to do the same and it’s a great way forward for our community and culture.” — Jamaican Gleaner