Imbiber stabs drinking mates

By Nizbert Moyo

A 21-YEAR-OLD imbiber from Plumtree killed one drinking mate and another had to be attended to at a hospital after a misunderstanding which resulted in him stabbing the duo in Plumtree last week.

Matabeleland South province police spokesperson Loveness Mangena confirmed the death on Friday.

“The accused Thabiso Ncube (21) and the deceased Mongameli Ngwenya (17) and Mlungisi Ngwenya (18) and others were drinking beer at Ntunugwe business centre on March 20, 2022 and Ncube clashed with the duo over an unknown issue,’’ Mangena said.

“Ncube then ran away and the duo pursued him until they caught up with him at his homestead. Ncube went to the kitchen and took an okapi knife and stabbed Mongameli on the left side of the chest, he collapsed and died on the spot and then stabbed Mlungisi on the left side of the collar bone.”

Ncube’s brother disarmed him.

The deceased was taken to Plumtree Hospital for post-mortem, while Mlungisi was also taken to the same hospital for treatment and was discharged.

The matter was reported to police, leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Meanwhile four brothers are in soup after a plan to rob their friend of his lottery money backfired leading to their arrest.

The four are facing an armed robbery charge involving R15 000 and US$50.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube on Friday confirmed the arrest of Lungisani Nyathi (31) of Plumtree, Freeman Ncube (20), Phikelelani Ngwenya (32) and Lawrence Sibanda (24) all from Nyamandlovu.

“All were arrested in connection with a case of armed robbery involving R15 000 and US$50 and will appear in court soon,” Ncube said.