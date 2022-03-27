International Renewable Conference and Expo: Govt moves to create power procurement framework

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

GOVERNMENT is working on two draft documents to develop a competitive procurement framework for power generating projects to make them more bankable and feasible when seeking financial support.

This was revealed at the International Renewable Conference and Expo hosted by Alpha Media Holdings publishers of three weeklies The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Weekly Digest and a daily, NewsDay, along with the Energy and Power Development ministry.

During the conference that ran from Tuesday to Friday last week, in Victoria Falls, the bankability of renewable energy projects run by independent power producers (IPPs) emerged as the key challenge in getting them off the ground.

Renewable energy can generate over 1 800MW, from solar, biomas, small hydro and wind.

Read more on International Renewable Energy Conference & Expo 2022

“In order to accelerate the participation of the private sector in project developments, my ministry and that of Finance and Economic Development have been working with the African Legal Support Facility under the banner of the African Development Bank (AfDB) to come up with a competitive procurement framework for power generating projects,” Energy minister Zhemu Soda said in a speech last week on Friday at the conference.

“To date, we have two draft documents, the Power Purchase Agreement and the Government Support Implementation Agreement (GSIA) both of which are at an advanced stage of adoption as project working documents. The GSIA deals with identified risks associated with investing in the energy sector by various international and local investors which have previously been responsible for low traction in this space.”

#DAY1

🔴𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞

▶️The International Renewable Energy Conference has become a permanent feature in the calendar for Zimbabwe’s energy sector.

🔗https://t.co/Qr6XrotyxV pic.twitter.com/VtGN2p9pzT — The Standard Zim (@thestandardzim) March 22, 2022

He added: “The country will shortly be expected to see an influx of investments into the renewable energy sector and the accelerated implementation of various projects that had been halted due to envisaged risks that had not been mitigated in the past”.

During the conference, a representative of the AfDB revealed that when IPPs apply for funding from the bank, it often dismisses them due to not meeting some of their requirements.

These are non-cost reflective tariffs, aging infrastructure, lack of government guarantees, and lack of financial mobilisation.

The representative also mentioned lack of a competitive IPP framework as the reason some of these IPPs have their projects dismissed as such a framework would reveal a project’s longevity.

H.E. President @edmnangagwa arrives in Victoria Falls for the International Renewal Energy Conference and Expo 2022. The conference and expo were co-sponsored by Alpha Media Holdings and the Government of Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/PLNUB07gfA — Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) March 25, 2022

“Apart from signing power purchase agreements with power utility, ZETDC (Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company), independent power producers can generate their electricity and sell to customers of their choice in Zimbabwe,” Zhemu said.

“The renewable energy policy allows the third-party access to the grid upon agreement with ZETDC for use of its infrastructure. The regulator is seized with ensuring that willing fees are not prohibitive in order to promote realisation of this policy provision.”

‘My Ministry has successfully applied for US$10 million from the Green Climate Fund which will be deployed for renewable energy projects’ – Zhemu Soda#RECZim2022#solarenergysystemZim #sustainableenergyZim #gosolarZim #CleanEnergy pic.twitter.com/6GYayV2Qyl — The Standard Zim (@thestandardzim) March 25, 2022

According to AfDB, as reported in our sister paper The Standard this week, the country has power rehabilitation needs of US$1,14 billion for the next 10 years with no significant strides having been made to date.

If the government invested in raising that amount of money, it would be easier to incorporate renewable energy projects into existing infrastructure thus making projects further bankable.

‘@OfficialZESA is incapacitated to absorb risks of some of the power projects hence the need to get pension funds to invest in projects like Batoka’ – Gata#RECZim2022#solarenergysystemZim #sustainableenergyZim #gosolarZim #cleanenergy pic.twitter.com/S0tIBNz2M1 — The Standard Zim (@thestandardzim) March 23, 2022

Zhemu said his ministry applied for a US$10 million grant for green funding from the Sustainable Development Goal Fund (SDGF) which will be deployed to capacity building and project development.

'Renewable energy is no longer a matter of choice but a necessity given the negative effects of climate change. This third edition of the conference must result in concrete recommendations and results in the way we do things in renewable energy' – @edmnangagwa pic.twitter.com/utHaesct8I — The Standard Zim (@thestandardzim) March 25, 2022

“The SDGF is an international multi-donor and multi-agency development mechanism created in 2014 by the United Nations to support sustainable development activities through integrated and multidimensional joint programmes,” its website

read.