Female basketball coach breaks glass ceiling

BY COURAGE NYAYA

Trailblazing Arcadia Bucs coach Vivienne Manuel, who is the only female coach in the men’s Harare Basketball League says she is happy to be competing against some of the best male instructors in one of the top basketball leagues in the country.

Since she was appointed in December last year, taking over from her husband, Craig Manuel, she is slowly becoming a force to reckon with, producing exceptional results and taking some experienced coaches to the cleaners .

Manuel’s side Arcadia Bucs last week produced an impressive performance to beat JBC 51-50, a side coached by respected former national team coach Addison “Supi” Chiware.

“It’s tough going up against such experienced and amazing coaches, but I give it my best shot. I am forever learning from them all and I am grateful for the experience,” Manuel told Newsday Sport.

She showed that she was the real deal in her debut match in charge of the Bucs when she defeated Roderick Takawira’s Cameo side 52-36 in the opening week of the Harare Basketball League in December.

Last week, Manuel’s Bucs took part in the All Star Games fiesta organised by Harare Basketball Association and Youth Commision at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

Harare City Hornets chairman Sunny Mbofana was full of praise for Manuel after her outstanding exploits at the event.

“The All Star Games were a huge success from where l stand. Praise to Harare Basketball League and indeed to Vivienne Manuel for her achievements.

“The games were full of value and fans were left crying for more. Both senior ladies and men were given a run for their money by the under-25 team and it feels like the future of the game in Zimbabwe is bright.

“The games brought all lovers of the beautiful game under one roof in Harare and the atmosphere was beautiful and electric,” Mbofana said.

Another Harare basketball instalment dubbed Basketball Super Saturday is scheduled for April 9 at the City Sports Centre.