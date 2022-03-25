FC Platinum to miss key stars

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum will miss midfield workhorse Innocent Mucheneka and William Stima when they take on Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match tomorrow.

The Platinum miners collide with the diamond miners at Sakubva stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Norman Mapeza misses Mucheneka at a time they are craving to improve on their poor conversion rate that has seen them managing two goals in three matches.

Mucheneka is known for his efficiency on set pieces, which the platinum miners are desperately hoping to fully utilize considering that the rookie strike-force has not lived up to their biling so far.

“Everything is fine except for two guys who are still nursing injuries. We have Innocent Mucheneka and William Stima who are injured and they are definitely out of this match. Stima started training this week but he won’t be available for the coming match,” Mapeza said.

“We are facing a good team that has been doing very well since we resumed. They have been very consistent both home and away. Johannes Nhumwa has done well and it’s going to be a challenge.”

Mapeza demanded that his charges respond following the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ngezi Platinum in their own backyard.

“We are coming from a loss at home which I think we really deserved considering how we performed. We had opportunities, had we buried them maybe we could have been talking of a different story right now.

“This has been happening in our recent games, we have created so many chances but that final touch has let us down and I think it’s time to change that.

“At the day it’s all about remaining confident and improving on our decision-making because that has slowed us a bit this season. If our players keep on lacking awareness, then we are still going to have some more challenges.

“We are working on but not forgetting that football is team effort, so we need to support from all departments. We are working on all ends and I hope we are going to start getting good results soon.”

The platinum miners are on seventh position with 12 points, seven points adrift of log leaders Chicken Inn.