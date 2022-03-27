Elon Musk asks ‘is a new platform needed?’ after Twitter free speech criticism

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted Saturday. “What should be done?”

In a follow-up post, Musk asked, “Is a new platform needed?”

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Musk’s 79.1 million followers immediately called on him to either buy Twitter himself or build a new platform.

“Buy this one!!!” Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded.