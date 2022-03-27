Elon Musk asks ‘is a new platform needed?’ after Twitter free speech criticism

Newsday
Elon Musk

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted Saturday. “What should be done?”

In a follow-up post, Musk asked, “Is a new platform needed?”

Musk’s 79.1 million followers immediately called on him to either buy Twitter himself or build a new platform.

“Buy this one!!!” Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded.

“Yes,” former CIA analyst and conservative radio host Buck Sexton tweeted. “Buy twitter or please build one. Save the country from these psycho Silicon Valley libs.”

