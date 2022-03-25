Christianity, the Great confession

Erasmus Makarimayi

IN order to be born again or become new creation, one believes in the heart and confesses with the mouth. That seemingly not so ginormous exercise is the difference between heaven and hell, divine nature and satanic oppression. Dare speak what you believe.

From the moment of regeneration or new birth till the return of Christ Jesus, your weapon of demonic mass destruction, if you would, is confession of who you’re in Christ.

Against demonic attack and starring at what looks like defeat, open your mouth and speak your more than conqueror position in Christ. All the evil forces will fall like a deck of cards.

From where do we derive the assertion that Christianity is really the Great Confession? The New International Version in Romans 10:9, states: “That if you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord’, and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Notice that it is a confession here with your lips. Let us say that you buy a nice fuel car; the only way to keep that possession of yours on the road is to keep it fuelled up. Please never depart from what gave the new birth to you.

Let me settle some general negative inclination to confession in Christendom. Whenever the word confession is used, we unconsciously think of sin.

It is not confession of sin. No no, it’s not so. It is a confession of our knowing that God’s Son died for our sins according to Scripture, and that on the third day He was raised again. Now, with my mouth I make confession of the Lordship of that resurrected Christ.

I not only do that, but with my heart I have accepted His righteousness, and I make confession of my salvation. You see, there is no such thing as salvation without confession.

So Hebrews 3:1 becomes clear: (New King James), “Therefore, holy brethren, partakers of the heavenly calling, consider the Apostle and High Priest of our confession, Christ Jesus,”

We don’t remain docile and silent while the devil attacks us with sickness and disease. From Romans 10:9 quoted above, you notice that confession of the lips comes before God acts upon our spirits and recreates them.

We, therefore, load our spirit/heart/inner man with the Word by reading, studying and meditating upon the Bible so that we have right words to speak.

You remember Jesus’ words in Luke 6:45, “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh.”

Let us keep storing up the treasure of the Word of God. What you are now is leveraged by your words.

If you have been speaking fear, defeat, sickness, failure, weakness or good for nothing to your spouse and children; please make a turn around now.

Jesus overcame the devil in the temptations by the Word of God. No wonder He said in Matthew 4:4, “But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.”

We don’t remain silent and helpless, our lips should get down to business. Apostle Paul teaches in Ephesians 6:17, “And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:”

Keep confessing. Your words are creative. How did God create? Hebrews 11:3, clarifies, “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.”

Words are seeds. So please be careful of what kind of seeds you want to germinate in your life. Jesus explains in Luke 8:11, “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God.”

So in Genesis when God said; let there be, He was sowing seeds. If you don’t have the Word, you can “sow” your houses, cars, money, etc and remain poor. Selah!

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, to the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.