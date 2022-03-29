Chiefs reunite with Thulani Sibanda

BY TERRY MADYAUTA/FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs have announced the return of their former head coach Thulani ‘Toots’ Sibanda after severing ties with Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera who were assistant coaches.

Sibanda becomes heard coach Nilton Terreso’s assistant coach with immediate effect, with so much expectations that his return will help the ambitious club start ticking again.

In a statement, club secretary general Dumisani Sibanda confirmed the developments.

“We would like to announce that the Team has mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera with immediate effect.

“We wish the coaches well in their next challenges and we strongly appreciate their duties and contributions in the team.

“Coach Thulani ‘Toots” Sibanda returns to the team to join the Technical team that will continue to be led by Coach Nilton Terrosso.

“We would also like to express our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has continued to support us and compelling us to strive hard to excel in everything we do as a team and as a brand,” reads the statement.

All has not been well for Bulawayo Chiefs despite having a star-studded squad at their disposal, as well as a expatriate coach.

Chiefs are winless in six matches, a feat that has left them on the brink of falling into the relegation matrix, with three points separating them from Craneborne Bullets who occupy the first relegation slot.

They occupy 12th position and will need to seriously pull up their socks in the next assignment where they host Ngezi Platinum at Luveve stadium at Luveve stadium.