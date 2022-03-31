Chibhabha rallies Eagles ahead of T20 final

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Alliance Health Eagles captain Chamu Chibhabha is anticipating a fiercely contested encounter when his resurgent side takes on Mountaineers in the men’s Domestic T20 Competition final at Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

Eagles powered into the final of the Domestic T20 Competition after romping to a seven-wicket victory over Southern Rocks at Old Hararians Sports Club on Tuesday.

The victory meant the Harare-based side booked a date with rivals Mountaineers, who will head into the final unbeaten after comfortably winning all their four group matches.

“I’m really hoping it’s going to be a cracker of a game,” Chibhabha said ahead of the match.

“Obviously it’s T20 cricket, it’s exciting and we really hope it’s going to be entertaining for the fans. There are a lot of people supporting and backing us, our sponsors Alliance Health have been amazing and the guys are very optimistic because,” he said.

Chibhabha side looked dead and buried after succumbing to heavy defeats against Mountaineers and Tuskers in their first two matches.

However impressive wins against Rhinos and Southern Rocks meant Eagles sneaked into the final ahead of the former on a superior net run rate.

“After playing badly in the first two games, the guys showed a lot of character and positive attitude and just the willingness to bounce back and win. So, it really feels good to be in the final and we are all proud of what we managed to achieve. There’s a lot of excitement in the changing room and the guys are ready to go and hopefully get over the line in the final,” Chibhabha said.

Eagles will face a tough task against a Mountaineers which has looked invincible so far in the competition as they go in search of a domestic double after winning the Pro50 Championship and coming agonisingly short in the Logan Cup.

The Mutare-based side’s strongest department has been their bowling where the trio of skipper Wellington Masakadza, John Masara and Victor Nyauchi have been in devastating form while the batsman have also done decently.

In their final group game at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, Mountaineers never looked like they were going to slip up, stifling defending champions Tuskers to a paltry 116 for nine in their allotted 20 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Masara, who has been enjoying a memorable tournament claimed two wickets for just nine runs while Tendai Chatara (2/20) and skipper Shingi Masakadza (2/34) were equally impressive.

A brilliant innings of 70 not out by opener Kevin Kasuza ensured Mountaineers reached their target with minimum fuss as they romped to a fine victory by eight wickets.

Mountaineers’ unerring form and the recent resurgence of Eagles should ensure an entertaining final on Saturday.