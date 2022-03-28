Byo poet advocates for love, unity

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

RISING Bulawayo poet, Michelle Dube (20) said she was redefining love and unity through poetry to inspire families and communities to embrace each other for purposes of development.

The youthful poet told NewsDay Life & Style that she has been a poet from childhood when she used to recite poems to her grandmother.

“Many people are finding it hard to understand my passion. I have received lots of criticism about my love for poetry, but all this has encouraged me to write about social issues that people rarely talk about,” she said.

“I believe we all need to love one another, stay united and have respect for each other. Love has been misunderstood, unity has been replaced by enmity, elders are no longer respected as they used to be.”

Dube said she had compiled a list of poems which she hoped to publish by year end.

“In my list, I have a poem titled Grandma which speaks a lot about the life my grandmother desired for me to live,” she said.

“The other poems Never and Dreams are meant to inspire people to take up the space and make changes to their lives.”

Dube said her parents have been supportive of her dream and passion.

“My family’s support has been priceless. I just want to make them proud because in the next five years, I aim to be one of the best performers and poets in Zimbabwe,” she said.

“I am also looking forward to having a collaboration with other prominent authors and poets such as Stanley Mushava.”