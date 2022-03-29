Byo hip hop duo salute fans

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

RISING hip hop duo ORIGINAL GANG (OG) has saluted the fans for unwavering support saying the positive response to their music has motivated them to work hard and release more music.

The Bulawayo-based ORIGINAL GANG made up of Nathan Mbambo (Vuego) and Christian Shirto (Stash) recently released a video for their single titled Saucy available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

Vuego told NewsDay Life & Style that they are on a mission to put Bulawayo on the music map.

“Trap Macassette is a name we have given to our self-made genre which is a fusion of English and Ndebele vocabulary. It is illustrated in the form of Trap music and the classical genre of Dig gong,” Vuego said.

Starch added that his dream was to inspire the youths through music and bring a different fusion of a music genre.

“My ambition is to put a visible hand in elevating the city’s (Bulawayo) music in the country with an aim of international level,” he said.

ORIGINAL GANG has over six songs on their sleeve. The songs are available on different on-line music platforms.