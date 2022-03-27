Bosso dispatch Yadah

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS…. (2) 3

YADAH… 0

HIGHLANDERS vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku was on target again as the Bulawayo giants collected another set of three points from Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

First on target was Lynoth Chikuhwa, getting his second goal for Highlanders with a header inside the penalty box as early as the 11th minute from a corner-kick by left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Masuku got his fifth goal of the season in the 22nd minute, packing a shot from outside the box after he was set up by Devine Mhindirira.

A minute before that Rahman Kutsanzira had hit the side netting as Highlanders continued to bombard an out-of-sorts Yadah.

In the 79th minute, substitute Washington Navaya sent the Highlanders fans into delirium, sealing the victory with a gem of a goal after he was set up by defender Mbongeni Ndlovu. Bosso head coach Mandla Mpofu was excited following the victory.

“Nqo (Masuku) is doing good. He is a team player. We are happy. This is giving us confidence going forward. It’s good that the strikers are also getting on the score sheet,” Mpofu said.

Coach Genesis Mangombe of Yadah said it was not going to be easy for his side at BF.

“It was not going to be an easy game. Our log standing is not good. I watched Highlanders playing against Caps United. They are good on set pieces,” Mangombe said.