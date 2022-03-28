Bosso coach demands consistency

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu has demanded consistency from his players as the club has found new form in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, going four games without defeat.

The Bulawayo giants at the weekend dismissed Yadah 3-0 with goals from vice-captain Nqobizitha Msuku, Lynoth Chikuhwa and substitute Washington Navaya.

Since losing to Bulawayo City on February 27, Highlanders have gone four matches without a defeat, drawing twice against Tenax and Caps United, and winning against Herentals and Yadah.

“I am demanding consistency. We are getting better and we can even do better. We want to make Barbourfields a fortress. We need to win all our home games and see what unfolds going forward. It wasn’t our best of performances but most important is that we managed to collect three points. We go back to the training field and prepare for our next game, away to Triangle,” Mpofu said.

Masuku has been the driving force in the team’s sudden resurgence, scoring crucial goals. His goal on Sunday was his fifth in the league, half of the total goals that have been scored by the team.

Mpofu heaped praise on his star midfielder, and is hopeful that his good form continues.

“He has done well for us, and for himself,” Mpofu said. “He is in good form. When we played at home last time he scored a header from inside the penalty box and today (Sunday) he was outside the box. He is giving me courage as a coach. It’s telling me that Nqobizitha is now mature; I am building a team around him and he is showing some good leadership qualities as a player. I wish he continues like that going forward in scoring goals and assisting the team. The good thing about him is that he is a team player and he is a fighter.”

Masuku’s goals include a brace when Highlanders beat WhaWha 2-0, one in the 4-0 mauling of Herentals, and scored a pitch perfect free kick to draw against fellow giants Caps United. He doubled the team’s lead on Sunday.

The weekend victory propelled Highlanders to 10th position on the log standings with 12 points, 10 behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

