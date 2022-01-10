ZPC comes to council’s rescue

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has offered its vehicles to help in garbage collection in Bulawayo’s Makokoba suburb as the local authority struggles to clear garbage accumulating in most parts of the city.

Makokoba Unified Environmental Committee leader Dingaan Ndlovu commended ZPC for the gesture, which came shortly after Bulawayo South MP Raji Modi offered his company vehicles to clean-up the city’s sanitary lanes.

“ZPC Bulawayo is our all-weather friend. It always has its ear on the ground to answer our call as a community. When I called to request it to intervene in clearing dumps at Renkini (bus terminus), it immediately responded,” he said.

“Despite the fact that its equipment needed some prior attention, it came to our rescue. Without corporates such as ZPC, we would not be where we are today in terms of waste management. ZPC has shown that it is a cut above the rest.”

Dube commended city fathers for providing skip bins at strategic points.

“We would also like to commend the BCC (Bulawayo City Council) for making efforts to place skip bins at strategic dumping sites so that we avoid creating those dumpsites in the first place,” he said.

“Our people must heed the call for clean environments and avoid littering.

“We cannot have people coming from outside to clean for us.”