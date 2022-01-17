Zim volleyball shines at Zone 6 championships

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president Mxolisi Ndlovu is pleased with Team Zimbabwe’s performance at the just-ended annual Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 6 Senior Volleyball championships in Maputo, Mozambique, where they picked bronze and silver medals.

The competitions, which started on January 6, ended on Sunday and had six representatives from Zimbabwe, namely Harare City, which had both men and women teams, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Wolves (men and women), Hilanders and NABA.

In the men’s pool, NABA picked a bronze medal, while Harare City finished fourth. UZ Wolves were sixth while Hilanders came eighth.

In the women category, UZ Wolves came third and Harare City attained a fifth position finish.

There was also an individual delight for NABA star Clayton Murere, who won the best receiver award at the tournament.

The tournament returned after a two-year break due to COVID-19, and Ndlovu believes that the event was a good platform for athletes to redefine themselves.

“There was very high competition and I believe the athletes enjoyed this competition after a two-year absence,” he said .

“The performance was very good, except for Harare City Women. All the teams managed to pass through group stages. We had teams up to the finals with two podium finishes — silver and bronze which is very good.”

Ndlovu, however, noted that there were some areas which needed to be worked on as they prepare for future competitions.

“As part of the competition organisers, the teams need to improve on administration, like the general dressing. We would like teams to wear same attire like socks. Most teams lacked such,” he said.

The next tournament will be held in Zambia in December.

The UZ Wolves men’s team, which came sixth, was the defending champions as it finished first in 2019 in Malawi, where the competition was last hosted.