Zim hockey team beat Uganda

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe senior women’s hockey team registered their first win at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after beating Uganda 5-0.

The tournament, which started on Monday, stretches up to January 23 and is being played in Accra, Ghana.

The win comes as a relief for the Zimbabwe ladies following their 3-0 defeat to defending champions South Africa in their opening match earlier this week.

Zimbabwe is drawn in Pool A together with South Africa, Namibia and Uganda, while Pool B contains Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and the hosts, Ghana.

In yesterday’s match, the team secured their five scores through Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Nicolle Grant, Lilian Pope and Natalie Terblanche who scored two goals.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, captain Mary Houghton expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance so far, and said she hoped that they would secure their second win in their last pool game against Namibia tomorrow and have a chance to progress to the next stage.

“The competition has been good so far. We are sitting on three points after two games,” she said.

“It will be a tough game against Namibia, but hopefully, we can hold our own and give them a good competitive game.”

Moving forward, Houghton noted that they should just contain pressure and try to utilise every opportunity that comes their way.

“There are a few areas where we need to sharpen up our game and try to make fewer mistakes in pressure situations. I think we have performed so well,” she said.