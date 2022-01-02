Zim gear for Sri Lanka tour

By Kevin Mapasure

The Zimbabwe National Cricket team has begun preparations for their tour of Sri Lanka where they will play three Super League matches against the hosts.

Twenty-eight players have been picked to start preparations and they have been divided into two teams that will clash today as part of the selection process.

The two teams will clash in three matches today, on Tuesday and Friday.

The Northern side features among others Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl.

Some of the prominent names in the Southerns team include Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere.

The team is expected to leave for Sri Lanka on Sunday.

They will be hoping to pick up some points to lift themselves from the foot of the Super League table.

The top seven nations at the end of the league programme automatically qualify for the World Cup finals in India next year.

Teams that finish outside the top seven will be involved in a qualifying tournament that will be hosted in Zimbabwe during the winter season.

The three games in Sri Lanka will be day-night fixtures scheduled for January 16, 18 and 21 and will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy

Zimbabwe are currently tied on 25 points with the Netherlands, but have played five matches fewer.

“Every game is very important for us because Super League games will decide who can qualify automatically, hence it is important that we prepare well and start well,” Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput said told Cricinfo last week. “I am a very confident person and always believe that we can beat Sri Lanka, considering that we have had good game time playing the Pro50 tournament [Zimbabwe’s domestic List A competition]”

“We have not started off well in the Super League, but I am confident that with the players in form during the Pro50 matches, we will do well against Sri Lanka,” Rajput said.

“If we play our best cricket and to our potential, with our best players, there is every chance that we can qualify directly.”

Zimbabwe Cricket Regional Squads.

Northerns

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Kasuza Kevin, Maruma Timycen, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masuku Ernest, Mayavo Nyasha, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ndlovu Ainsley, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean

Reserves

Nyauchi Victor, Musakanda Tarisai

Southerns

Campbell Johnathan, Chivanga Tanaka, Ervine Craig, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanaishe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brendon, Mumba Carl, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar Raza.