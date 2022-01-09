Zesa restores power at Byo water plant

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

Power utility Zesa says it has rectified the power blackouts that affected pumping of water at Bulawayo’s Criterion Plant.

The Bulawayo City Council had claimed that it was failing to pump adequate water to consumers due to power challenges at the Criterion Water Treatment Plant.

Zesa Holdings southern region manager Lovemore Chinaka yesterday told Southern Eye that the power utility had resolved the power challenges.

“I can confirm that we have resolved the power cuts at the Criterion Water Treatment Plant, that is the reason why they are experiencing smooth operations on site now,” Chinaka said.

City engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube said: “Water is now going into the Criterion Water Treatment Plant, and the situation is much better nowadays. It is not that stable but the water is now being pumped in and out of the water plant.”

“We are still experiencing water problems at Nyamandlovu. We have spent about two days without power at the aquifer, and that is a cause for concern,” he said, adding that the city fathers had since written a proposal to banks seeking funds to improve water pumping at Criterion.

“We applied for a loan as the city council so that we can resolve and improve the challenges at the water plant,” Ncube said.

Last year, city fathers revealed that the Criterion reservoir needed about US$330 000 to improve its pumping capacity.