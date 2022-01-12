Zanu PF Mat North scouts for candidates for youth executive

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

ZANU PF Matabeleland North province has started scouting for candidates to fill vacant youth provincial executive positions after those who had submitted their papers were disqualified on the basis of age during the just ended provincial elections.

Recently, the Zanu PF politburo set the age limit for the youth league at below 35 years.

However, indications are that in some provinces, candidates above 35 years submitted their papers for youth league polls.

It was agreed that this provision must be respected.

The disqualified candidates were Fortunate Ndlovu from Lupane East (35), Eubert Ngwenya from Hwange West (35), and Babbie Muleya from Binga North, Denford Munkuli from Binga North, Dion Mudimba from Binga South, Brilliant Ndlovu from Binga South and Daniel Sithole from Hwange Central whose ages were not availed to the Southern Eye.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North vice-secretary for administration Kembo Tshuma told Southern Eye that they were looking for candidates below the age of 35.

“The chairman of Matabeleland North province Richard Moyo will give the directive but we have started looking for candidates who are below the age of 35 so that they can send their CVs for the posts,” Tshuma said.

“If this problem is not attended to, it will escalate into chaos as we approach the elections.”

The party’s provincial elections were marred by chaos, amid allegations of vote rigging, name dropping of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s names, and violence.

ln a letter dated December 30, 2021 addressed to the national political commissar, Mike Bimha, provincial chairmanship candidate for Matabeleland North Believe Gaule Ncube cited several irregularities including intimidation and rigging.

Last week, Gaule also wrote to the party commissar Mike Bimha complaining over gross irregularities and injustices perpetrated by his opponent Moyo (Richard) who won the chairmanship of the province.

Despite the rigging claims from different parts of the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa endorsed the results and urged party members to accept the outcome.

