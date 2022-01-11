Work resume on Kariba Dam rehabilitation, project to be complete January 25

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

ZIMBABWE Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) says rehabilitation works at the Kariba Dam project that were temporarily shelved in December will now resume.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders countrywide on the resumption of rehabilitation works for the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project. Following the Zambezi River Authority’s request to reduce generation levels at the Kariba North and Kariba South power stations, some units at the Kariba South Power station will be taken out of service daily to allow for completion of critical works on the dam wall, resulting in reduced generation levels and load curtailment.

“The expected completion date of the rehabilitation project is 25 January 2022, and stakeholders will be notified on the progress in due course,” Zesa said in a statement.

They urged consumers to use the available power sparingly.