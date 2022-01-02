We will not be intimidated: MDC Alliance

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE/PRIDE MUZARABANI

THE main opposition MDC Alliance has claimed that it will not allow the ruling Zanu PF party to bully and intimidate its supporters ahead of by-elections early this year.

In a New Year statement issued yesterday by the MDC Alliance rural strategic and mobilisation secretary Happymore Chidziva, the opposition party said it would defend and guard against infractions on democracy and human rights through legal and constitutional means.

“We are not going to allow any form of intimidation, persecution and repression by the ruling party. We are all going to stand guard and defend democracy by all legal and constitutional means available. This is a year of citizens’ action,” Chidziva said.

He said the opposition would demand accountability for devolution, service provision and infrastructural development.

“At the start of last year, the peoples president advocate Nelson Chamisa presented our agenda 2021 in which he announced our big idea for the year, that he would create a broad alliance which would see citizens all over Zimbabwe converging for change, and we are heartened by the momentum which the citizens have generated around this idea,” MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere added in an interview with NewsDay.

She said Chamisa’s 2021 meet the people tours had shown that the public was willing to defend their vote in the 2023 elections.