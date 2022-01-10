Warriors Manehandled …injury-time penalty breaks Zim hearts

BY HENRY MHARA

SENEGAL . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

ZIMBABWE . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

WARRIORS suffered a heartbreak in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B opener when a stoppage time Sadio Mane penalty snatched a win for a dull Senegal at the Bafoussam Stadium, Cameroon, yesterday.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side was seconds away from collecting an unlikely precious point against one of the tournament’s favourites, which would have been Zimbabwe’s first clean sheet at the Afcon finals in 13 attempts.

But two mistakes by Kelvin Madzongwe in the dying minutes of the game undid all the gallant work that he and his teammates had put as the Lions of Teranga walked away with an undeserved victory.

Deep into the fourth minute of added time, the FC Platinum midfield enforcer miscued a clearance that was recycled back into the danger area by Senegal.

Madzongwe then turned his back on a strike by substitute Pape Gueye and the ball hit his outstretched hand.

Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar pointed to the spot and despite protests from the Warriors players, the video assistant referee backed the on-field decision.

Mane dispatched the penalty with ferocious power to beat goalkeeper Petros Mhari who went the wrong side to hand Senegal, one of the favourites for this tournament, a perfect start.

It was a harsh defeat to the Warriors who had put in a glorious performance, especially in the second half when they reduced Senegal to an ordinary side.

It must be said though that the first half was extremely chaotic for the Warriors, who perhaps paid too much respect for Senegal.

The Warriors had Mhari to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half, with the FC Platinum goalkeeper quickly rushing off his line to collect a loose ball after Gana Gueye had made a mess of a Mane pass just after the half-hour mark.

That was one of the several chances that Senegal created in the first half as they dominated play. Luckily, for Zimbabwe, most of the efforts failed to hit the target. Bouna Sarr could have given Senegal a lead in the opening minute, but his shot went wide before Keita Balde also fired over the bar minutes later.

Zimbabwe were bullied all over the pitch in the opening stages by a Senegalese side missing at least seven key players, including Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly who is the team’s captain, due to COVID-19.

Famara Diedhiou, Alfred Gomis, Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr and Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy also missed the match after returning positive COVID-19 tests.

But that was barely noticeable in those dominant early minutes as Mane failed to connect a cross, with his sliding shot miscued over.

Pape Cisse had a free shot from range which flew just wide before Sarr spurned another chance with a wide shot.

Mane was largely anonymous by his standards, but the Liverpool star burst into life on the 23rd minute when he collected the ball on the halfway line and ran through the entire defence. His shot met an alert Mhari.

Zimbabwe got their first chance when they were awarded a freekick inside the penalty arc, but captain Knowledge Musona’s intended delicate chip was too high.

They had withered the early storm and finished the half strongly, creating decent chances in the process.

The best chance fell to Bruce Kangwa, who created space for himself inside the box, but dragged his shot just wide.

The second half was more even as Zimbabwe ventured forward with much intent, causing some problems to their opponent.

Mhari was called into action once again to intercept Cheik Kouyate’s intended cross to Mane on 75th minute following a quick counter attack.

With six minutes remaining, Zimbabwe almost took a lead when Musona whipped in a firm freekick from the right with the ball ricocheting on two players, but no one managed to apply a finishing touch past the Senegalese goalkeeper.

But the late drama saw Africa’s top-ranked side eventually finding the breakthrough. Zimbabwe, whose participation at this tournament was in doubt, will, however, pick a lot of positives from this performance heading into their second group match against Malawi on Friday.

Teams

Senegal: S Dieng, I Mbaye, P Cisse, A Diallo, F Toure, B Sarr, C Kouyate, I Gueye, B Dia (P Gueye, 77’), S Mane, K Balde (H Diallo, 65’)

Zimbabwe: P Mhari, O Bhasera, T Hadebe, G Takwara, T Chimwemwe, K Madzongwe, B Kangwa, K Benyu (T Kamusoko, 70’), K Musona (N Tigere, 88’), I wadi, P Dube (T Kadewere, 46’)Musona