Warriors get covid clearance

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Warriors in Cameroon have tested negative for covid19 giving them a greenlight for the team’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Senegal Monday afternoon.

Kick off is at 3pm Zimbabwe time.

According to Zifa, “There were no positive cases recorded from COVID-19 PCR tests conducted on TeamZimbabwe.”

Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura has been ruled out of the first match and is expected to join the squad once he is cleared to travel.

“All 22 Warriors are available for our match against Senegal tomorrow at 2PM [GMT+1]

Jordan Zemura is out of this one. He is still expected to join the team once he is cleared to travel.”