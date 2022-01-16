Teenager crushes juvenile to death with vehicle

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A Bulawayo teenager is in trouble after he stole car keys belonging to a visitor at his residence and drove the vehicle before running over a juvenile while trying to reverse.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the matter to NewsDay last Thursday.

“On January 12, a 16 year old boy was reversing a vehicle with Botswana registration numbers belonging to a male adult who had come to visit some of the people staying at his house in Entumbane. While he was reversing, an 11 year old boy from the same house tried to get into the vehicle while it was in motion. He slipped and fell and was crushed to death by the vehicle,” Ncube said.

He said the boy who was driving without a license is now assisting police with investigations.

Ncube advised parents to desist from leaving car keys at the reach of children.

Ward 10, Entumbane councillor Sinikiwe Mutanda said she heard that the owner of the vehicle had come to visit another tenant who uses another room different from the one used by the boy.