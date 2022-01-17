Teachers’ union members granted $5 000 bail

By Desmond Chingarande

SIX members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) arrested during a flash demonstration in Harare last week have been granted $5 000 bail each.

The educators, who included Artuz president Obert Masaraure yesterday appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing charges of participating in an unsanctioned gathering.

In granting them bail, the magistrate said she considered that they were not a threat to public security.

The State had opposed their bail saying they would continue committing the offence or flee to other countries

The State alleges that on January 12 this year, the Police Reaction Group was patrolling central Harare and gathered that the teachers were unlawfully gathered at National Social Security Authority building which houses the Public Service Commission offices. The accused were allegedly found in possession of placards, leading to their arrest.

The matter was postponed to February 17.