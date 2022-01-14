Takadiwa, a virtuoso of recycled art

BY TENDAI SAUTA

RECYCLING waste materials as artistic and creative responses to health and hygiene has become a way of life for Hurungwe-born artist Moffat Takadiwa.

His collection ranges from used jute bags, plastics, metals, bottles and paper.

The founder and director of Mbare Arts Space Hub and board member of National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), has a story to tell when it comes to the recycling of material. He shares his journey with NewsDay Weekender.

Brief profile

“My name is Moffat Takadiwa born in Tengwe, Hurungwe in 1983. I studied fine art at Harare Polytechnic College.

“I have been practising art since 2008 and I have showcased at many exhibitions both locally and internationally.

“I have also been working with various young up-and-coming artists and have helped in the establishment of First Floor Gallery in Harare before I started my own project called Mbare Art Space in Mbare.”

Forms of artworks

“My work is composed of everyday debris and residues which I pick in the various dumping grounds in Harare.

“The work takes us to the realities of colonial hangovers and leftovers affecting people’s everyday lives. With a team in my studio, we weave and fabricate these materials into some Korekore basketry and mates which can be hung on walls.

“Through reading, writing, archival research, and reflection, my work creates new stories and ways of understanding my Korekore culture as I position my people at the centre for my work and my narratives.

“I have noticed and learnt from colleagues in Europe and the United States of America who we share the same history with.”

Inspiration behind the crafts

“I have always been stuck with the love for art and the talent, but now happy that my works have a global audience and I am respected for my ingeniousness.”

Appointment to NACZ board

“I thank the government of Zimbabwe and the arts fraternity for my recent appointment to the NACZ board.

“I believe it is possible to make the arts industry a key pillar of our economy and this can be achieved if we link the creative and tourism industries.

“We can also achieve this through working with the various city councils around the country to provide primary working space for both creatives and urban tourism projects.

“The arts industry is the only perfect solution to move into a sustainable economy which possibly could lift the burden on agriculture which is now becoming a threat to our environments, forests and health of our people.”

Achievements

“I am still growing and establishing my practice, but have made a few achievements so far. I have done several solo exhibitions in the country and abroad.

“I have managed two solo shows in London, various solo shows in the United States including an institutional showcase at the Craft Contemporary Museum. At one time I showcased my works in Paris, France and a number of group shows around the world including a show with Gagossion Gallery in Miami and a memorable show at the ARoS Museum in Denmark.

“What I can say is that my work is now in various important collections around the world.”

Industry desires

“I would like to offer decent working space for artists and at the same time make our works and our thinking accessible to the local audience.

“I also want to use art to reverse urban decay and unlock township economies.”

Challenges

“It is challenging to find good and affordable tools to use in making works. Working space is also a huge challenge to artists. Fortunately, through my project Mbare Art Space which I co-founded with Garikai Makuya and other friends, we are safe and highly productive.

“The other biggest challenge is that we don’t have collectors in the country and that becomes a very big problem because most of our works are being exported to other countries and as a country we are losing a lot in our tangible and intangible history.

“Although we are growing a market at home with other businesspeople, it is going to take us a long time to have an art ecosystem.”

Recommendations

“The arts and culture industry in Zimbabwe has great potential to bring lots of economic, political and social growth in the region.

“We are not only talking about the financial returns of the industry, but also the cultural value and moral fabrication.

“We are still puzzled by the fact that the government is now pushing for repatriation and restitution of looted artifacts while artists and industries let more and more artworks being collected offshore for very small amounts of money.

“The creative industries in Zimbabwe needs to build a strong art ecosystem. By this, I mean establishing meaningful partnerships and collaborations through the government and private sector supporting the informal, scattered artistic initiatives which came from various models of Western structures and civilisations.

“Thinking globally and acting locally is a powerful tool for building our arts industries. The artists studios in Zimbabwe like my Mbare Arts Space, Village Unhu, Admire Kamudzengere’s Animal Farm, Gareth Nyandoro’s studios and many more are providing vital incubation space for budding artists.”