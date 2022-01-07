Stepmother scalds 2 minors for bedwetting

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A 26-YEAR-OLD Marondera woman, who burnt her husband’s two minor children’s private parts with boiling water after accusing them of bedwetting, was yesterday denied bail by Marondera magistrate Rumbidzai Munemo.

Adiona Mukarakate, of Yellow City Suburb, will return to court on January 15 for trial.

She is accused of ill-treating children as defined in section 7 of the Children’s Protection and Adoption Act (Chapter 5:06).

The children, a boy and girl (names withheld), are both aged seven.

According to court papers, early this week, Mukarakate was left in the custody of the minor by their father.

It is reported that the children bedwetted and this did not go down with the accused, who assaulted them with a cooking stick on their backside.

She allegedly later poured boiling water on the back of the boy, before cutting his manhood using an unknown sharp object.

The accused also poured hot water on the girl’s private parts as punishment.

The matter came to light after an anonymous caller alerted the police, leading to the woman’s arrest.

The minors were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital where they were admitted.

John Hama represented the State.

